Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) versus ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Critical Comparison

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Airbus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Airbus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Airbus Group 7.01% 24.38% 3.85%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Airbus Group 0 3 2 1 2.67

Risk & Volatility

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ParaZero Technologies and Airbus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ParaZero Technologies has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Airbus Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $930,000.00 N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A Airbus Group $74.92 billion 2.20 $4.58 billion $1.69 30.86

Airbus Group has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

Summary

Airbus Group beats ParaZero Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Airbus Group

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.