Financial Survey: Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) and The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG)

The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG – Get Free Report) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Digital Development Group and Commerce.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commerce.com $332.93 million 1.13 -$27.03 million ($0.22) -21.14

The Digital Development Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerce.com.

Profitability

This table compares The Digital Development Group and Commerce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A Commerce.com -5.37% -25.13% -2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Digital Development Group and Commerce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Digital Development Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Commerce.com 1 2 3 0 2.33

Commerce.com has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than The Digital Development Group.

Summary

Commerce.com beats The Digital Development Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Digital Development Group

The Digital Development Group Corp. is a development-stage company. It offers a solution, which is capable of delivering over-the-top (OTT) content across multiple platforms. It also handles billing and administrative functionality, including reporting, analytics and integrated digital rights management. Monetization methods supported by the platform include paid subscriptions (supporting credit card payments and PayPal), VIP subscriptions and video ads in any format. Its website, The Movie & Music Network, offers movies, music, special interest, late night and other channels. The Company’s platform supports multiple media formats, with a backend that supports PHP, .NET, Python, ColdFusion, Ruby, HTML 5 and Flash; utilizes storage solutions provided by Limelight and Rackspace, and provides automated encoding of video content and allows streaming to a range of devices, including Apple’s suite of iPhones and iPads.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

