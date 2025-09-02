Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,987 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,966,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,258,000 after acquiring an additional 990,468 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after acquiring an additional 584,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 478,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ATMU opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

