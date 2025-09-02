Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.12 Million in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.