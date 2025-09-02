Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.16 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.16% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $20,422,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $13,413,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,058 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $5,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

