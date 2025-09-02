Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 77,254 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 121.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,254 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.46% of Amalgamated Financial worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4,136.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $122,235.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,260.31. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AMAL opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

