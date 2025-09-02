Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 39,709 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,173 shares of company stock worth $594,733. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

