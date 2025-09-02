Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Jihye Whang Rosenband sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $99,048.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,189 shares in the company, valued at $890,070.09. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $3,108,805. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

