State of Wyoming Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 175.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 85,265 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 562,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $225,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,707. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

