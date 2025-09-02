State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SEA were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 198,688 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in SEA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 378,795 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $49,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 64,608 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.90 price target (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.49.

SEA stock opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $190.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

