State of Wyoming Buys 484 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Belden were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Belden by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Belden by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.29. Belden Inc has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $133.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

