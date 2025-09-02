CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after buying an additional 420,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 117,518 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 311,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $298.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $299.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.