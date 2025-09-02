CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 302 Shares of PPL Corporation $PPL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 597,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $29,617,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

