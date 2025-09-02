Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF $EBIT Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 3.20% of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Profile

The Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (EBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small cap companies in the US selected and weighted according to their profitability. EBIT was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

