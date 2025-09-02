Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF $EBIT Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 3.20% of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.
Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Profile
