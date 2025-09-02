Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

