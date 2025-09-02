CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,195 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,195 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $214.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.46 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

