FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 116,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $38.52.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

