CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $761.00 price objective (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $580.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,210.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

