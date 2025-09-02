CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $419,000 Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF $TPHD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,367 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $308.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.0313 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

