State of Wyoming Has $342,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 125.0% during the first quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

