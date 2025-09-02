State of Wyoming Purchases 24,701 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 291.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 291.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 400.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 5,036.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.