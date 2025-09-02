State of Wyoming Cuts Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Limbach were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,220,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Limbach by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 184,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 74,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,705,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Trading Down 7.1%

NASDAQ LMB opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.06. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $154.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.21 million. Limbach had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In related news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,388.73. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

