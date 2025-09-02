State of Wyoming Purchases 6,029 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

State of Wyoming lifted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

