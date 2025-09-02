State of Wyoming Acquires 1,947 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 333.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.1%

CNXN stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $759.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.66 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

