State of Wyoming Acquires 8,403 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,401.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, President Dietrich Becker sold 177,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,941,676.60. Following the sale, the president directly owned 368,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,011.80. This trade represents a 32.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.06 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

