State of Wyoming Raises Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,265. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,302.40. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,584 shares of company stock worth $6,760,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PRDO opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

