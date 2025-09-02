State of Wyoming Has $329,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

State of Wyoming increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

