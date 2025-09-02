State of Wyoming Invests $335,000 in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CON. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE CON opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

