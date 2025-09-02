State of Wyoming Lowers Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Chewy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Chewy by 26.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Citizens Jmp upgraded Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Chewy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.