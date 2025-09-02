McGrath RentCorp $MGRC Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,500. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,762.35. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $2,645,800 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC stock opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

