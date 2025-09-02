Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230,553 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,988,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 445,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,460,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after acquiring an additional 146,557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1,272.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 900,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,788.35. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 247,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,315,426. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,950 shares of company stock worth $919,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The company had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

