Ieq Capital LLC Sells 783 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 330.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,972,000 after purchasing an additional 684,390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 78.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

