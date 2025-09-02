United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.86.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of URI opened at $957.78 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $961.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

