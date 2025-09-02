Ieq Capital LLC Buys 27,293 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in C3.ai by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai Stock Down 2.4%
NYSE AI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.
A number of research firms have commented on AI. Northland Capmk lowered C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.43.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
