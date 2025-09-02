Ieq Capital LLC Buys 27,293 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in C3.ai by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE AI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,622.50. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,145,568 shares of company stock worth $50,241,976. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Northland Capmk lowered C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.