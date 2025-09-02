Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 251.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,413,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 32,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $272,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 177,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,117. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 122,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $1,025,127.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,081.26. The trade was a 52.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,357 shares of company stock worth $7,877,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

