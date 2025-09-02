Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 435.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,567 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,204.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,298,200 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,776. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,001,080 shares of company stock worth $54,528,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

UWM Trading Up 1.9%

UWMC opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.70 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.60 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About UWM

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.