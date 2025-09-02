Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE: LAR) recently:

8/20/2025 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating.

8/13/2025 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

8/12/2025 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.90.

8/12/2025 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2025 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2025 – Lithium Americas (Argentina) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

