Jane Street Group LLC Buys 41,417 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 144.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,282,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15,282.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,530,000 after buying an additional 281,048 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $195.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.14 and a 52 week high of $198.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.