Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 574,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.