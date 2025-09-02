Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 165,000 NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.22% of NerdWallet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 3,417.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDS opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $785.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

