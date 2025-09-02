Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Polaris worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.55%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

