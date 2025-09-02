Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 281,894 Shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF $FDEV

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 741.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.95% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FDEV opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $171.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

About Fidelity International Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

