Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF $GLOV

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

GLOV opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

