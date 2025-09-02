Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 896.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 8.1%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $913.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.