89BIO $ETNB Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 89BIO worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in 89BIO by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,737 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89BIO by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,052 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in 89BIO during the 1st quarter valued at $11,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89BIO by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,163,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in 89BIO by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,838 shares during the last quarter.

89BIO stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. 89BIO has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

89BIO ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,191.28. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ETNB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89BIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

