Jane Street Group LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 292.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,604 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $115,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE BNL opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.01. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

