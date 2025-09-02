Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 52,853 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. $AVXL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,853 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,902,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 221,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 617.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 197.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 164,792 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

