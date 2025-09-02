Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

DKNG opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,300,000. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,108 shares of company stock worth $30,460,181. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $362,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,138.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,488 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 53,272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,056,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

