Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sep 2nd, 2025

Shares of Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SIGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoulder Innovations

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,380,482 shares in the company, valued at $35,707,230. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 47,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,990. This represents a 521.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 778,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,675,730.

Shoulder Innovations Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SI opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Shoulder Innovations has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

About Shoulder Innovations

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

