Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.
Shares of SI opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Shoulder Innovations has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.94.
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.
