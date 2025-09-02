Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:GLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLX shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Bradmer Pharmaceuticals

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.